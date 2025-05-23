New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) From Panch Kosha and Panch Tantra to emotional well-being and digital detox, students in Delhi government schools will be given lessons on ancient Indian wisdom under a specially designed programme called 'The Science of Living'.

'The Science of Living' is a flagship initiative in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by of the BJP-led Delhi government to help students reconnect with Indian cultural roots while also fostering essential life skills, an official told PTI.

It aims to cultivate self-awareness, emotional resilience, and respect for traditional knowledge, all through engaging and experiential learning activities, she said.

In its first segment, students will delve into the ancient concept of Panch Kosha -- the five layers of human existence -- through various forms of yoga and meditation. This part of the curriculum is designed to help students understand their personality at a deeper level and develop mindfulness, she said.

The second module focuses on Panch Tantra, which in Indian philosophy and Ayurveda refers to the five elements---fire, water, air, earth, and space. Students will learn about the role of these elements in sustaining life and the importance of conserving them, the official said.

The third part of the programme addresses the need for a digital detox. Here, students will be guided on how to reduce screen time and become more aware of cyber issues such as copyright violations and online bullying. The goal is to promote healthier digital habits and online safety, the official added.

In addition to this, the curriculum includes a strong emphasis on social-emotional learning. Inspired by global frameworks from the US and Singapore, this segment introduces students to concepts like self-awareness, emotional regulation, resilience, and coping strategies, she said.

The official said that another important section, called Sensible Citizen, is focused on instilling civic awareness and a sense of national pride. Through structured cognitive activities, students will reflect on their role in society and explore themes of civic responsibility.

"The programme will also include real-world engagement. For instance, students will participate in the Yamuna Cleaning campaign, allowing them to directly contribute to environmental sustainability," she said.

They will also be introduced to themes such as gender equity and respect for womanhood, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and empathy, she added.

To keep the sessions dynamic and interactive, various creative tools will be used, including puppet theatre (Kathputli), role plays, screenings of old Indian documentaries, and field visits. These methods aim to make learning memorable and meaningful, the official said.

Each session will be held twice a month, with a 15-day interval between them. Every session will run for an hour, starting with an interactive discussion where students are encouraged to express their thoughts and experiences freely with their teachers, she said.

This will be followed by a short five-minute rhythmic activity, where students can unwind through dance set to music. A calming session of yoga or meditation will then help students reflect and centre themselves before wrapping up.

To ensure the programme remains effective and relevant, teachers will collect feedback from students at the end of each session, the official added.

