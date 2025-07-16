New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu deliberated key issues concerning water management between the two states during a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in the national capital on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister proposed the idea of implementing telemetry in all water projects and reservoirs to measure actual water usage, which was accepted by Andhra Pradesh, according to the Telangana CMO release.

Both sides agreed to allocate the Godavari River Management Board in Hyderabad and the Krishna RMB in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh acceded to Telangana proposal to repair the prestigious Srisailam project immediately, the release said.

An Officers' and Technical Experts' committee will be established to address all pending issues between the two sides, including the long-pending water projects in Telangana for both the Krishna and Godavari river basins, it said.

The committee will be set up within a week. Talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, and both sides decided to use dialogue to resolve all issues in an amicable manner.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh on Wednesday underscored the importance of the proposed Godavari Floodwater Project for Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to the media, Sivanadh highlighted that nearly 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater flows into the sea, unused every year.

"This is a major project for the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Every year, nearly 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater flows into the sea and goes to waste. We aim to construct a project that will bring water to every acre of Rayalaseema. In this regard, we have proposed the Godavari Floodwater Project, which will divert 300 TMC of Godavari floodwater to Rayalaseema. This region is one of the major horticultural hubs in India, and providing it with a reliable water supply is crucial," he said.

The proposed Godavari Floodwater Project, according to Sivanadh, seeks to divert surplus water without infringing on the rights of neighbouring states. (ANI)

