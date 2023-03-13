Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Government officials in Bengal, who had been staging a protest seeking dearness allowance (DA) hike, on Monday lodged a police complaint after a poster was found pasted at the protest venue in Dharmatala here threatening to bomb the agitators if they don't call off the demonstration.

Describing the strike as a "drama", the poster said ‘call it off or you will be bombed'.

Also Read | India's Oscar-Winning Documentary The Elephant Whisperers Is Shot at Theppakadu Elephant Camp, the Oldest in Asia.

"We have received a complaint in this regard and have started investigating the matter," the officer at Maidan police station said.

According to one of the agitators, the poster "was probably put up in the wee hours" as nobody had noticed any outsider coming to the camp.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

"We are not scared of such threats. We will continue our strike till the demands are met by the state government. Such threats will consolidate our unity and help us fight for our rights," he said.

Agitators, who have been demanding that their DA be raised at par with central government staffers, had called for a strike last Friday, affecting work in government offices.

A section of demonstrators had also been observing hunger strike to press for the demand.

Notably, senior TMC leader and city mayor Firhad Hakim had described the strike as a "drama".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly last week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protesters "behead" her.

The agitors had on Sunday met Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan and urged him to act as a mediator in the matter and arrange a meeting with the CM.

The protesters said that they would withdraw their hunger strike only after getting assurance from the state government that their demand would be looked into.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)