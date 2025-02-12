Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Anil Kumar on Wednesday said that a conclave on climate change would be conducted on February 16 at the Mahakumbh area.

"On February 16th we are doing a conclave on climate change. We wish to have a large number of religious leaders and policymakers to have a discussion on how to protect the environment, forest and river," the official said.

"It also has many technical sessions and we have requested policymakers not only from the state but also from other states as well as from the Government of India. We have requested the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be the Chief Guest of the event," Kumar said.

He further said that at the Mahakumbh, not only people of the state and nation but also a large number of personalities from the international level and religious teachers visit the place.

"Our religious text also mentions that we should always worry about protecting the environment. If the environment is safe, then human civilization will also be safe. For this reason, we are conducting this program at Mahakumbh. This time we are celebrating Maha Kumbh as a green initiative. To protect the environment we have announced Mahakumbh as plastic-free, we have planted trees, we have also implemented schemes on solid waste," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Magh Purnima 'snan' concluded successfully today at the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj.

Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha said that the conclusion of the 'snan' was a huge milestone in itself.

"The snan of Maghi Purnima has been concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us... Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month... Urban Development was the nodal department... All the arrangements are being done efficiently..." Jha said speaking to ANI.

The total number of pilgrims visiting the Mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area has crossed 10 million.

According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025. The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days. (ANI)

