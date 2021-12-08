New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from various countries, including the US, Russia and Pakistan.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said.

Also Read | Omicron Will Cause COVID-19 Third Wave in India, but Not As Devastating as in Other Countries, Says Dr Padmanabha Shenoy of CARE Hospital.

The US Embassy here extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military, the US mission said in a statement.

Also Read | KMAT Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at kmatindia.com.

Gen Rawat was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India's defense cooperation with the US military, it said.

"In September, he spent five days travelling throughout the United States as part of a counterpart visit with General Mark Milley to discuss military developments and opportunities to enhance our cooperation with like-minded countries. His legacy will continue on," the Embassy said.

"Our thoughts are with the Indian people and the Indian military, and we pray for Group Captain Varun Singh's full recovery," it said.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also condoled Gen Rawat's demise and hailed him as a wise man and brave soldier.

"Tragic news. Gen Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier, a pioneer & a generous host to me only weeks ago. We mourn his death and that of his wife, and all killed in this terrible accident," Ellis tweeted.

Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said with deepest regret, he learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officers in the helicopter crash.

India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero, Kudashev said.

"Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in promotion of our bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander!" he tweeted.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell expressed deepest sympathies to the families of Gen Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and others on the helicopter.

Australia-India relationship has thrived during General Rawat's tenure, he said.

French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces."

"We will remember CDS Rawat as a great military leader & a supporter of Flag of France-India defence ties," he said.

Pakistan's top military brass also expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, also expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, and 11 others in the helicopter crash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)