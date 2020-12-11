Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building and said that it would be a landmark structure in Independent India.

"I congratulate you, Sir, for laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new Parliament Building as part of the iconic Central Vista project in New Delhi. I am confident that this will be a landmark structure in Independent India," a statement read.

It added, "On the behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you for your personal touch in shaping the project. I had the pleasure of taking part in the function through video conference."

As per the PMO, the design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at the Parliament House Complex. As per a statement, the building will be modern, state-of-the-art, and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

While speaking at the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India. (ANI)

