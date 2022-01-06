Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government in Karnataka of inflating the number COVID-19 infections only to stop the party's 'march for water' demanding the construction of a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.

"The state government has imposed restrictions by inflating the infections to stop our 'walk for water' campaign, which is receiving huge public response," KPCC President D K Shivakumar claimed at a press conference.

He added that when the Congress made all arrangements to hold the march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on January 9, the orders came that anyone violating the rules will be arrested.

"You can arrest me only for a day but the next day I will start from the from where I am arrested. I will not stop. We are walking for water. We are not bothered about our lives.," Shivakumar said.

Recalling that the detailed project report was prepared when his party's government was in power, he said the Centre had approved it in principle.

Shivakumar alleged that the restrictions such as weekend and night curfews have been imposed only in Karnataka though there are no restrictions in the US or Britain despite the infections there being in lakhs.

According to him, the people in the West were continuing their daily activities by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"Those running the nations are holding regular meetings but here in Karnataka there will be a special BJP curfew on weekends," the Congress state chief said.

He also said that the curfews and restrictions would have adverse effect on trade and commerce.

He added that he has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to "stop petty politics and do not shut down" shops and business establishments.

The balancing reservoir project which Congress in Karnataka is pushing, aims at utilising Karnataka's share of Cauvery water to serve the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

However, Tamil Nadu opposed the project claiming that it would adversely affect its interests, especially farmers.

