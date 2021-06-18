Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led Madhya Pradesh government of under-reporting COVID-related deaths in the state, Congress Working President of MP unit Jitu Patwari on Thursday demanded state government "to correct the number of deaths due to COVID-19".

Patwari, during a press conference here, said, "A new report shows that over two lakh people have lost their lives to the COVID-19 in the state. We want the correct figures to come out to ensure delivery of government schemes."

"Congress demands Shivraj Singh to correct the data of the COVID-related deaths in state so that the beneficiaries for the government scheme can be benefitted by it," Patwari said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath accused the state government of under-reporting COVID-related deaths and claimed that over one lakh people had died from the infection in March and April across the state.

Furthermore, an FIR was also registered against Kamal Nath for allegedly creating panic by his remarks about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official data, there are 3,273 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh while the death toll due to the infection stands at 8,649. (ANI)

