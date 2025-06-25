Indore, Jun 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday accused the Congress of insulting the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and doing "shameless drama" in Gwalior to secure votes.

Yadav targeted the Congress for staging a protest in Gwalior demanding the installation of Ambedkar's statue on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's bench.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Yadav alleged the Congress never respected Ambedkar during his lifetime and even after his death.

"Today, Congress leaders are doing shameless drama in Gwalior in the name of Ambedkar only to get votes. People know everything and have not forgotten the sins of the Congress," he alleged.

Yadav alleged that Congress leaders had made "all arrangements" in the past to ensure Ambedkar's statue could not be established on the premises of the Gwalior bench of the High Court.

"As the matter reached the Chief Justice of the High Court today, Congress leaders are indulging in drama across the state," he added.

