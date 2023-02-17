Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) The Congress has launched a campaign to expose the reality behind the phenomenal rise of business tycoon Gautam Adani with the 'blessings' of Narendra Modi-headed NDA government, national spokesperson of AICC, Rajeev Gowda said here on Friday.

Addressing media here, as part of the 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun' campaign against the Centre on Adani-Hinderburg issue, Gowda said his party was concerned about the "open loot of public exchequer to fund crony capitalists."

"The government may have expunged Rahul Gandhi's questions and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's speech points, but the people of India are watching the proceedings in the Parliament. People want to know why this government is trying to reduce the value of Parliamentary debates and the PM is not answering the pertinent questions in Parliament," he said.

He further said the people of India want to know how one group with "doubtful credentials and alleged links with tax haven-operated offshore shell companies" was monopolising the assets of India.

The grand old party would raise the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani group issue again in the Parliament.

"Congress is not against the growth of any particular company but against monopolisation of our strategic assets.."

He sought to know why the Modi government was scared of forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the issue.

Gowda claimed that the country's strategic logistical assets like Ports and Airports were also allocated to Adani group, which had no prior experience of operating them.

On the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, Gowda said people will throw out BJP in the next polls.

"The BJP in Karnataka has got such a terrible reputation and is called a '40 percent sarkar'... Congress is going to sweep the Assembly polls in Karnataka," the senior party leader said.

