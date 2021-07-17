Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress in Bihar took out a cycle rally here on Saturday to protest against price rise, frequent hikes in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas besides other essential commodities.

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, along with AICC in-charge of Bihar Bhakt Charan Das, senior Congress leaders- Shakeel Ahmad, Nikhil Kumar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Ajeet Kumar Sharma and other party workers- started cycle rally from Boring Road crossing to Gandhi Maidan in the city. The grand old party's agitation programme took place a day before its Grand Alliance partner RJD will be holding protests against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in all the blocks in Bihar on July 18.

RJD, Congress and Left parties are members of the opposition coalition-driven by Lalu Prasad's party in the state.

When asked about this, PCC president had said Thursday, "the party will morally support RJD's protests on July 18".

While the majority of the protesting Congress workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a section of the party workers carrying empty LPG cylinders reached the Boring Road crossing.

Talking to media persons, Das said, "People have been hit hard by continuously rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

"But the insensitive Narendra Modi government has turned its deaf ears to the problems being faced by the people of the country".

Das further said though prices of crude oil in the international market have come down, the union and the state governments were levying heavy taxes on petrol and diesel.

He slammed Modi government over its handling of the COVID pandemic, saying "India is in the grip of health disaster. And what is Modi government doing?

"Instead of alleviating suffering and pain, it has abdicated fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people".

Echoing similar view, Nikhil Kumar, former Delhi police commissioner-turned Congress leader said, The Narendra Modi government has lost its right to continue in the office. They have failed on all fronts".

He said those who were under financial burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been further burdened by the unbearable hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and all the essential commodities, with no relief coming from the central or the state governments.

The cycle rally was organized as part of Congress party's ongoing nationwide agitational programme against skyrocketing fuel prices and increasing inflation in the country, said a senior Congress leader.

Patna has already joined the list of state capitals where the petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)