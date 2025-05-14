Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday sought a package from the Centre for the growth and development of the state's six border districts.

Punjab's six districts bordering Pakistan are Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Tiger Kills Woman in Chandrapur’s Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve; 6th Casualty in District in Less Than a Week.

Bajwa demanded that a robust economic stimulus package be introduced to foster long-term stability and growth in Punjab's border areas.

“The six border districts, which are home to more than five million people as per the 2011 census, contribute significantly to Punjab's agricultural output but suffer from industrial underdevelopment,” Bajwa said in a statement.

Also Read | Vijay Shah 'Sister of Terrorists' Remarks: BJP Leader Uma Bharti Demands Immediate Dismissal, FIR Against MP Minister Over Comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

“The Union government must offer tax holidays (to Punjab) similar to those provided in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir between 2003 and 2013, which attracted investments worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Himachal alone.

“Such incentives could encourage industries to establish units, generate employment for the local youth and address the region's high unemployment rate,” he said.

Bajwa, who's the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, also proposed additional measures, including subsidised power and land allocation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the border areas.

“Punjab's border districts have the potential to become hubs for agro-processing and light manufacturing units, reducing dependency on agriculture and creating at least 50,000 new jobs over the next five years," he said.

To bolster security, Bajwa called for the formation of village defence committees (VDCs) within a 5-km radius of the India-Pakistan border, covering approximately 2,000 villages in Punjab.

“Youth aged 18-35 should be trained in basic arms handling to support the police and paramilitary forces,” he said.

These volunteers can also assist in anti-drug operations and counter-espionage efforts, addressing the rising threat of narco-terrorism, the Congress leader said.

Punjab Police data indicates over 1,200 drone incursions from Pakistan in 2024 alone, a method often used to smuggle drugs and weapons, Bajwa said.

He also suggested a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for the VDC volunteers, along with insurance coverage and access to skill development programmes.

An estimated 40,000 youth could be enrolled, costing the state approximately Rs 40 crore annually but yielding significant security and social benefits, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)