Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday called Kalicharan Maharaj a "fake godman" and demanded that the Supreme court take cognizance of his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

"The way fake godmen are given platform to make inciteful speeches...action should be taken on this and the apex court should also take cognizance of it," the Congress leader said about Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at an event.

A case has been registered against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held on December 26 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

FIR has been filed at the Tikrapara Police Station under Section 294 and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Kalicharan Maharaj who had come from Akola Maharashtra to participate in the Dharam Sansad used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi in his speech. His speech also included statements to create hatred among different communities in society," reads the FIR. (ANI)

