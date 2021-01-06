Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim, who has been indicating returning to parent party JD(S), on Wednesday said his ultimate resolve was to unify the Janata Parivar and he would soon visit Bihar and meet leaders, including JD(U) strongman and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

JD(S) legislature party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on December 7 had visited Ibrahim's residence and invited him to return to the party fold, following which he had met JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and had held discussions.

Though the former Union Minister has been giving enough indications that he is on his way out of the Congress, he has not formally announced it yet.

Ibrahim has been maintaining that he is gathering opinion from his supporters and well wishers across the state regarding the next move.

"From the beginning I have been saying that I'm not going out to become something, my intention is that something good has to happen to the people of the state...," he told reporters here on Wednesday.

The Congress MLC, said to be sulking for some time now after he was not considered for the post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the legislative Council, said he has travelled seven to eight districts so far and will continue the tour of the state after Sankranti later this month.

Ibrahim said he would visit Bihar on January 12 to meet Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and also Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

"Not only in the state but at the national level also there should be an alternative and my efforts are in that direction....Janata Parivar is now disintegrated, unifying them is my ultimate resolve," he added.

According to sources, losing the MLC post on quitting Congress is one of the things that is holding back Ibrahim from making the formal announcement.

Also, he is said to be negotiating for the JD(S) state president's post on joining the party.

When pointed out that earlier attempts to unify the Janata Parivar have not fructified, Ibrahim said "with the grace of the God attempts made by me" had not failed in the past.

"....I will talk to Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi and Sharad Yadav. I'm aware of Deve Gowda's opinion in this regard as he will never say no if something good will happen to the country. I will meet Gowda also," he said.

On how he will take forward his efforts as Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav were political opponents in Bihar, he said that's where things will be worked out using his political experience.

Ibrahim, a former Union Minister and a one-time close associate of Gowda, had joined Congress in 2008.

Once seen as a close confidant of Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, he was also upset with the former chief minister over not getting the LoP position, sources said.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar had recently met Ibrahim at his residence and tried to convince him not to quit the party.

Ibrahim was also associated with 'AHINDA' (a social movement of minorities, backward classes and Dalits) in the state led by Siddaramaiah before both joined the Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)