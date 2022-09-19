New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

In a tweet, the vice president's Secretariat said, "Sachin Pilot, Hon'ble Member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and former Union Minister, called on the Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today".

Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), also called on the vice president, the secretariat said in another tweet.

