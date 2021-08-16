New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

Dev, a former MP who has been heading the Congress' women's wing for long, offered no reason for her quitting the party.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy in Etah.

In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service”.

Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Set on Fire For Lodging Molestation Complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)