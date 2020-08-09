Bhopal, Aug 9 (PTI) Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government saying that although it had promised to give jobs to two crore people annually, it had rendered the country's youths unemployed.

The criticism came on the day the Congress' youth wing- Indian Youth Congress (IYC)- launched a nationwide "Rozgar do" campaign to target the government over the unemployment issue. The IYC celebrates the 60th Foundation Day on Sunday.

MP unit president of the IYC Kunal Choudhary took to Twitter to criticise the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"Unemployment is the biggest issue in our country. Since Independence, the unemployment rate is the highest in the country under the Narendra Modi government. Instead of giving two crore jobs, the prime minister has snatched jobs from the youths," he alleged in a tweet.

He said that 40,000 unemployed youths in the state are being reached out to through social media platforms as part of the campaign.

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh said in a tweet, "I am also joining the MP IYC campaign #RozgarDo. Narendra Modiji has said two crore people will get jobs annually. Instead, people have been rendered unemployed."

"First note ban caused unemployment then imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the means he (Modi) took to fight the coronavirus has caused more employment," he said.

"Business, trade and industry stands ruined. Instead of getting jobs, people are being sacked," he added.

He appealed to the people to join the campaign. PTI

