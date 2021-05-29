New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The three-member panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday met for the first time and decided to start meeting leaders from Punjab from May 31 to end factionalism in the state.

According to sources, the three members - Kharge, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP and senior party leader J P Aggarwal -- met at the Congress headquarters here during which the decision was taken.

The three-member committee was set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve differences between leaders of Punjab amid an open war of words between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The sources said that the first meeting on Monday would be with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar and they would later meet all MLAs and MPs, including the chief minister and Sidhu.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the Congress chief, after seeking views of all leaders.

