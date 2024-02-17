New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Congolese national carrying medicines worth about Rs 31 lakh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said Saturday.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel on Friday night at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as his movement was found to be suspicious, a CISF officer said.

A bag stuffed with medicines were recovered from the passenger, he said. He was bound for Addis Ababa on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

"As the passenger could not produce valid authorisation for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines, he was offloaded from the flight and handed over to customs officials," he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist and counter-sabotage cover to the Delhi airport.

