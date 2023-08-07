New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker on behalf of the party demanding the “libellous” and “defamatory” remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha be expunged from records.

"We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record", the Congress leader wrote.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Car Falls Into Waterfall in Indore, Father-Daughter Saved by Fellow Picnickers; Video Goes Viral.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protests by opposition members over remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pertaining to Rahul Gandhi whose membership of the House was restored today and who was present in the House.

Dubey referred to report in a US-based newspaper about links between “Chinese propaganda” and a US tech mogul and said the article also mentions an Indian news site which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read | Delhi: Subsidy Under Existing Electric Vehicle Policy to Continue Till New One Gets Notified, Says Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Dubey also made allegations against the Congress in relation to China and sought a probe by the Election Commssion.

The BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi had met the then Chinese envoy during the Doklam standoff.

As the Chair sought to proceed with the business of the day, opposition members protested Dubey’s remarks.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till 12 noon as opposition parties pressed their demands including early discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government.

Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day arrived in the Parliament after being reinstated as member of Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership today after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year was reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)