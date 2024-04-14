New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress on Sunday announced a list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi seat.

Kanhaiya will fight the poll battle against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari who is the sitting MP from the seat.

The Congress announced the candidature of JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Udit Raj from North West Delhi.

In Punjab, Gurjeet Singh Aujla will contest from Amritsar seat, Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, Amar Singh from Fathgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bhatinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur and Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala.

In Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad lok sabha seat, Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh has been fielded.

Earlier today, Congress announced a list of 75 candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections on Sunday.

Yesterday, Congress released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded youth leader Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Congress MP Manish Tewari will contest from Chandigarh seat.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5.

Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto, including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. (ANI)

