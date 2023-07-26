New Delhi July 26: The Congress party on Tuesday called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 am Wednesday. The Congress has also issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Parliament today. Significantly, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha today. "Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, told ANI on Tuesday. Congress-Led Opposition Coalition INDIA To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha Tomorrow: Sources.

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," he said. Monsoon Session 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Piyush Goyal Exchange Barbs in Rajya Sabha Over Debate on Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.