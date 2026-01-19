New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kokborok Day.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Kokborok Day. This special observance celebrates Kokborok -- an ancient, culturally vibrant indigenous language spoken for millennia, and highlights the richness of India's diversity and shared values."

Kokborok, the mother tongue of communities, namely Debbarma (Tripuri), Reang, Tripura, Jamatia, Noatia, Kalai, Rupini, Murasing, and Uchoi, is recognised as one of the state languages of the State of Tripura. It got recognition as the state language on January 19, 1979. According to the 2011 Census report, the number of Kokborok-speaking people is 8,80,537, which is 23.97% of the state's total population.

Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha also congratulated the state citizens on the occasion.

"Today, on the 48th anniversary of Kokborok language. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kokborok Day. I believe With consistent efforts and encouragement, Kokborok will get its due recognition and respect across the world," Saha said.

Indian Overseas Congress also extended warm wishes on the occasion.

"We extend our warm wishes to our sisters and brothers in Tripura on Kokborok Day. The day commemorates the initial recognition of Kokborok as an official language in 1979. May this day bring about unity and inspire pride in our diverse cultures and rich heritage," the party's overseas outreach division wrote on X. (ANI)

