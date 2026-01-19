Mumbai, January 19: Silver prices in India remained largely unchanged on Monday, January 19, 2026, tracking a flat trend in the international bullion markets. The industrial metal is currently retailing at approximately INR 3,05,000 per kilogram in the national capital. Scroll down to check silver rates in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

The "white metal" continues to be a popular investment choice for those looking for a more affordable entry point than gold. Market analysts note that current price stability is influenced by steady industrial demand and the absence of major shifts in the US Dollar index this morning. Silver Rate Today, January 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 19, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,05,000 Mumbai INR 3,05,000 Chennai INR 3,18,000 Hyderabad INR 3,18,000 Bengaluru INR 3,05,000 Ahmedabad INR 3,05,000 Kolkata INR 3,05,000 Pune INR 3,05,000 Kerala INR 3,18,000 Vadodara INR 3,05,000

Silver rates are more volatile than gold as they are heavily influenced by industrial consumption. The metal is a key component in the production of solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicle batteries. Consequently, any shifts in global manufacturing data can lead to immediate price fluctuations. Silver Rate Today, January 17, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Additionally, domestic prices are sensitive to the USD-INR exchange rate. Since India imports a significant portion of its silver, a weaker rupee can lead to higher prices in the local market even if global rates remain stagnant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).