Mumbai, January 19: Silver prices in India remained largely unchanged on Monday, January 19, 2026, tracking a flat trend in the international bullion markets. The industrial metal is currently retailing at approximately INR 3,05,000 per kilogram in the national capital. Scroll down to check silver rates in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.
The "white metal" continues to be a popular investment choice for those looking for a more affordable entry point than gold. Market analysts note that current price stability is influenced by steady industrial demand and the absence of major shifts in the US Dollar index this morning.
Silver Rates Today: January 19, 2026 (Per Kilogram)
|City
|Silver Price Today
|Delhi
|INR 3,05,000
|Mumbai
|INR 3,05,000
|Chennai
|INR 3,18,000
|Hyderabad
|INR 3,18,000
|Bengaluru
|INR 3,05,000
|Ahmedabad
|INR 3,05,000
|Kolkata
|INR 3,05,000
|Pune
|INR 3,05,000
|Kerala
|INR 3,18,000
|Vadodara
|INR 3,05,000
Silver rates are more volatile than gold as they are heavily influenced by industrial consumption. The metal is a key component in the production of solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicle batteries. Consequently, any shifts in global manufacturing data can lead to immediate price fluctuations.
Additionally, domestic prices are sensitive to the USD-INR exchange rate. Since India imports a significant portion of its silver, a weaker rupee can lead to higher prices in the local market even if global rates remain stagnant.
