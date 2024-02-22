New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded Z-plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

A senior officer said the decision was taken on the basis of a 'threat perception analysis' report by Central Intelligence agencies.

Kharge will now be accorded security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wherever he goes across the country.

The CRPF will soon take over the task of providing security cover to the Congress national chief.

A total of 58 armed CRPF personnel have been earmarked for giving him security cover. (ANI)

