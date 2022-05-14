Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting today with the party's General Secretaries, state in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs and Congress Legislative Party leaders at around 10 am.

The meeting takes place on the second day of the ongoing 3-day Chintan Shivir here in Udaipur.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 27 Killed, 12 Injured in Mundka Blaze, Rescue Op Still Underway; Death Toll Likely To Go Up.

On the first day of the Shivir, party interim president Sonia Gandhi addressed the leaders who were invited to the event and also hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre.

On the agenda of the party are discussions on 'communal polarization', farmers' issues, and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)