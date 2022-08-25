Dehradun, Aug 25 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by state party president Karan Mahara on Thursday called on Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge into recruitment scams of different departments.

The Congress delegation said people arrested so far in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak scam were mere "pawns".

Also Read | Further Deepening the Broad-based India-Iran Ties. Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra Had a … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The "big fish" are yet to be caught, said the delegation, including former Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and former state party president Ganesh Godiyal.

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, Mahara alleged that wrongdoings had been committed not only in the UKSSSC paper leak but also in recruitment held in different departments, including education and cooperative.

Also Read | Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Supertech Tower Project Manager Mayur Mehta Breaks Down Plan to Raze Towers on August 28.

Noting that a high-level probe alone can bring out the truth in these scams, Mahara said an investigation either by the CBI or a sitting high court judge should be ordered into the scams.

Through a separate memorandum, the delegation also sought the governor's intervention in addressing the problems being faced by women associated with self-help groups.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)