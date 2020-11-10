Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday demanded the state government withdraw the hike in electricity tariffs.

He also threatened to protest if the demand was not fulfilled.

"With the suggestion of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), Karnataka government has increased 40 paise per unit. At this point of time, increasing the electricity bill is a drastic decision which can damage the economical condition of industries and people. We urge the state government to take back the decision and must not increase the electricity bill," he said.

"The government is following anti-people, we condemn the decision of electricity tariff increase. Next week if the government did not decrease the electricity bill, we will protest from 17-20th of this month throughout the state. From 23-28, we will stage protest throughout the state congress taluq headquarters," he added. (ANI)

