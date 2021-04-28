New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Wednesday charged the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of failing to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and demanded imposition of president's rule in the national capital.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on charges levelled by the Congress.

Anil Kumar, chief of the Delhi unit of Congress, in a letter to the President of India alleged that people were left to die due to "inadequacies" in the hospitals and shortage of medical oxygen over the past few days.

"The functioning of the state government in the management of this health disaster has been completely irresponsible and negligent," Kumar charged demanding imposition of president's rule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)