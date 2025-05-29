Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Jairam Ramesh and Congress on Thursday, claiming that the party's leaders give statements which are only for broadcasting on Pakistan's TV channels.

"Congress has this disease, whether it is Jairam Ramesh or Rahul Gandhi they talk about things which will be shown on Pakistan's TV channels. This statement is not for airing on Indian TV channels, it is for Pakistan's TV channels," Sirsa told ANI.

Sirsa is in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to visit the victims of cross-border shelling in the area, who were affected after Pakistan retaliated post Operation Sindoor.

"This is a very absurd statement of Jairam Ramesh ji. Shouldn't there be an Emergency discussion? We are not discussing the Emergency, not the Congress, how the Constitution was strangled, how people were imprisoned. To maintain the rule of one family, they imposed the Emergency and strangled the Constitution. If they feel discussing that is a sin, then doing this sin is important," he added.

Sirsa spoke in response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement, where, with reference to the all-party delegation, the latter said that "while our MPs roam around, the terrorists roam free too." Ramesh had also criticised the Centre on the speculation of holding a special session on June 25 to remember the Emergency, while not holding one to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Further, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Sirsa said that the Congress leader is not even ready to listen to the statements of Pakistan PM talking about India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

"Their (Pakistan) Prime Minister is crying, is Jairam Ramesh not seeing that? Rahul Gandhi will not see it anyway, as he collects money from China, speak the language of Pakistan, they will never see it. But their (Pakistan) PM is crying and saying that 150 of our people were killed, they entered our house and killed them, turned off our water. Their CM is saying that he will not be able to bear the brunt of the damage suffered for many years," Sirsa said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ramesh took a jibe at the Central government for sending out parliamentarians across the world while the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are "roaming around."

"It has been a month since the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Today, those terrorists are roaming around. They had a role in the December 2023 Poonch terror attack; the Ganderbal attack in October 2024; and in the same month, another attack took place--they had their role in that too. This means that the Pahalgam terrorists are responsible for four attacks in 18 months, and they are roaming around. Our MPs are roaming around, and our terrorists are roaming around too," Ramesh told ANI.

Seven groups of MPs have been sent to various countries to present India's stance against terrorism and expose Pakistan's links to it. The delegation of MPs is meeting various political leaders, think tanks and the Indian diaspora in various countries.

On the speculation whether a special session of Parliament will be held, Ramesh added that an "undeclared emergency" has been in place since 2014.

"It is being heard that a special session can be called on 25th and 26th June because it is the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Undeclared Emergency has been in force in our country since 2014. He wants to call a special session about what happened 50 years ago. To divert attention from today's questions."

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national in Baisaran valley in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 in response to the attack, which targeted terror bases and led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

