Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Reacting to the possible alliance between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections, Haryana Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Gyan Chand Gupta said that Congress has accepted its defeat and is giving tickets to people involved in suspicious crimes.

Gyan Chand Gupta said, "The Congress party has accepted its defeat. Congress party propagated that we have received 2.5 to 3 thousand applications. But they are not getting candidates and that is why they are discussing alliance with Samajwadi Party or Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, the Congress party is giving tickets to such people who are involved in some suspicious crimes and under ED's watch."

Gupta further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form its government for the third time in Haryana.

He further said, "What message does the Congress party want to give by making such people candidates? The face and character of the Congress party that is emerging today clearly show that Congress has accepted its defeat. BJP is going to form its government for the third time in Haryana."

Earlier, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta confirmed that talks between the AAP and Congress were going on and the aim was to oust the BJP government.

Sushil Gupta said, "Aam Aadmi Party is a disciplined party; being the state president of the party, I am making full preparations for 90 seats. Our workers are associated with the 'Parivar Jodo Abhiyan', Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee is going from village to village, our public meetings are going on... All the leaders are preparing to oust the BJP government with full readiness. It is true that talks of agreement (between AAP and Congress) are going on."

He further said that leaders from BJP and other opposition parties are also in contact with him and AAP will try to accommodate them in this election.

"Being a disciplined party worker, I will say that whatever decision Arvind Kejriwal takes, we are with him. Aam Aadmi Party is a strong party, no one should consider our restraint as our weakness, We are partners of the INDIA alliance and hope that the alliance will move forward in a respectable manner but Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a strong alternative in Haryana...Leaders from BJP and other opposition parties are also in contact with me, their scrutiny is going on and we will try to accommodate them in this election," he further added.

The voting to the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8. (ANI)

