Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday accused the Congress government of misusing power to win the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

She alleged that police are following each MLA which is a misuse of power that never happened earlier.

Also Read | Sports Ministry Provides Financial Assistance to Multiple Athletes Towards International … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

However, she exuded confidence that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari and party-supported media baron Subhash Chandra, who has filed nomination as an Independent, will win the elections.

“The MLAs will definitely make both our candidates victorious by rising above the party line,” she said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Shocker: One Non-Local Killed, One Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam.

Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10.

Congress has fielded three candidates -- Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari.

Fearing poaching by BJP, the Congress is shifting many of its MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur. Around 40 MLAs have been taken to Udaipur in a bus from Jaipur, while four-five MLAs have already reached Udaipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)