New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has launched an attack on the Congress for the party's planned walkout during the voting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral elections on Friday and said that the Congress is hand in glove with the BJP.

Atishi said, "The Congress party is hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has decided to walk out during voting to support the BJP."

The Congress will apparently stage a walkout in the elections of the MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Standing Committee, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar had informed.

Atishi alleged that the walkout of the Congress would only benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in the standing committee elections.

"Congress wants to help the BJP in the standing committee elections, so the Congress party has announced a walkout," she added.

Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party is going to win all six standing committee elections including the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

Regarding the promises made to the public before the MCD elections, Atishi said, "The problems of Delhi are going to be solved soon because the AAP government is going to come in MCD." (ANI)

