Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Congress on Monday staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office here over the disbursement of flood relief assistance money.

"The life of the people in Greater Hyderabad has been disrupted by the recent heavy rains and floods. It is a lie for the ruling party to say that the people are in serious trouble because of the rainfall recorded at this level hundred of years ago," Congress MP from Malkajgiri constituency Revanth Reddy said.

"It is becoming clear that many rivers, ponds, and the Musi catchment have been subjected to large-scale encroachments in these six years. The flood relief assistance of Rs 10,000 is being distributed to the family members and relatives of party workers but not to the actual victims of these floods," he said. (ANI)

