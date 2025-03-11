India News | Congress Holds Protest Against State Govt Outside Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over unemployment issues in the state infront of Mahatma Gandhi statue located on the premises of the assembly in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar and Deputy LoP Hemant Katare were staging the demonstration in an unique method to convey their message by symbolically holding a fake snake in a box. They put a sticker in the name of the BJP government on the box and alleged that the BJP was biting the youths of the state.

"BJP is making youth unemployed. There are thousands of vacancies in various government departments namely Agriculture, PWD, Police departments and other departments. There are around 70000-80000 vacancies but BJP is not ready to make recruitments, what is the reason. Does the Mohan Yadav government not want to think about the youth? The BJP is biting the youth of the state," Singhar told ANI.

On the other hand, Deputy LoP, Katare also alleged that the BJP government killing the futiure of the youth of the state.

"The BJP's actual face is the same as a black snake and in the same form, they are biting the future of youths of the state and killing it. We are doing this protest because youths here are not getting employment and the BJP government is responsible for that. There is only deception in the name of employment. Youths of Madhya Pradesh are forced to migrate to other places. The BJP government is continuously biting the youth and killing their future," Katare told ANI.

Meanwhile, retaliating over the Congress's protest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Congress was taking training to catch snakes as there are so many 'Asteen ka Saanp' (referring to backstabbers) in the Congress.

"Congress is taking training to catch snakes because there are so many 'Asteen ka Saanp' in their party. Congress chief Jitu Patwari is biting LoP Umang Singar. Similarly Singar is biting veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Singh is biting former CM Kamal Nath. While Nath is stinging Rahul Gandhi. Afterall, there are so many Asteen ka Saanp in the Congress that they are now taking training for catching snakes. I extend my best wishes to them for their new work," BJP MLA Sharma said. (ANI)

