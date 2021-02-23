Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday called the Congress as a party of "dalalis" and said the party was opposing the farm laws because they favoured 'dalalis' (middlemen).

"The problem of the Congress party is that they are for 'dalalis'. It's a 'dalali' party, a middleman's party. That is why they are afraid because Modi ji has finished middlemen in all welfare schemes. They are opposing farm laws because they favour 'dalalis'," he said here today.

Joshi's remarks comes amid farmers' agitation taking place at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's farm laws.

The Union minister further compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model to that of the UDF and LDF, and said that the latter was an example of how not to rule.

"We have two governments. One is the role model at Delhi, led by PM Modi. The other is either UDF or LDF government in Kerala. One is an example that how to rule and the other is an example of how we should not rule and how we should not betray people," he said.

Joshi also hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF), saying that while the youth in the state are struggling for jobs, the Kerala government was more interested in gold and job smuggling.

The Minister said this in reference to the case of gold smuggling in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

Assembly elections are scheduled in the state this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)