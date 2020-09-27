New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress on Sunday issued a list of nine candidates for the upcoming by-election to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The party has given a ticket to Pankaj Upadhyaya from Joura assembly constituency, Ajab Kushwaha from Sumawali, Satish Sikarwar from east Gwalior and Hariballabh Shukla from Pohri.

The other members who have been given tickets are Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi form Mungaoli, Parul Shau from Surkhi, Uttam Raj Narain Singh from Mandhata, Abhishek Singh Tinku Bana and Rakesh Patidar from Suwasara.

By-elections are due on 28 seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

