New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Wednesday met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and exchanged notes with him over tea.

Gandhi lauded Sharma's role as deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha and shared with him thoughts on the political situation in the country, sources said.

Sharma, who is a member of the G23 which has been demanding organisational overhaul, is learnt to have put forth his views on the prospects and challenges before the Congress in Himachal Pradesh that goes to polls later this year.

Sharma hails from Himachal Pradesh and is currently the Rajya Sabha member from the state.

Sharma has been a long time Parliamentarian and has been a former union minister for many years and has vast political experience.

