New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary. He called her a symbol of public service, an example of woman power and welfare governance.

Taking to social media, X, Rahul Gandhi, wrote, "Respectful tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar ji, a symbol of public service, an example of woman power and welfare governance, on her 300th birth anniversary."

Also Read | Chennai: Assistant Director Rajakumaran Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Personal Relationship, 5 Arrested.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1928770495769424230

"Her life dedicated to justice and sacrifice is an inspiration for all of us today," the post further reads.

Also Read | Acharya Pramod Krishnam Says 'If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pakistan, He Will Win With Thumping Majority'.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar during the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme, at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal.

PM Modi attended an exhibition in Bhopal that chronicles Ahilyabai Holkar's life, works, and contributions to Indian society and culture.

During the program, Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel welcomed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering him a portrait of Devi Ahiyabai Holkar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated him by putting a special Turban on his forehead.

Additionally, several women from various fields also felicitated the Prime Minister at the programme on the occasion.

Also, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended the 'Women Empowerment Conference' in Jaipur, which was organised on the occasion of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies and deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected women's lives. She encouraged women's education and participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She also supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices she created have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)