Patna (Bihar) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ayan Khan, the son of Congress leader Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Gardanibagh, Patna.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his deep shock and condolences over the untimely death

"Shakil Ahmad Khan's son Ayan Khan died by suicide. It is extremely unfortunate," he said.

Hussain shared that Shakeel Ahmad Khan was not at home at the time, as he was in Ahmedabad and was on his way back. "Shakeel Ahmad Khan is not at home right now, he was in Ahmedabad and is coming back soon," Hussain said.

Hussain described Ayan as a well-behaved young man who had been focused on his studies. "His son was very nice and he was studying for his exams," he said, adding that everything appeared normal in the household before the tragedy struck.

"Everything was fine at home, and despite that, he took such a shocking step," Hussain remarked, conveying the unexpected nature of the incident.

Congress leader Kaukab Quadri, speaking to ANI said, "Nothing can be sadder that this. We can't imagine, that such a young boy, who has grown infront of us, took such a decision."

He continued, "Last night, he was in a function and I cant say what went wrong."

Shakeel Ahmad Khan, born January 1, 1965, is a prominent politician from Bihar, India. He serves as a member of the 16th Bihar Legislative Assembly and holds the position of National Secretary of the Indian National Congress.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan's journey into politics began when he was first elected as the MLA from Kadwa assembly seat in Katihar district, Bihar, back in 2015. He secured his seat by defeating Chandra Bhushan Thakur from the Bhartiya Janata Party (ANI)

