Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): BJP spokespersons Rupam Goswami and Kalyan Gogoi stated that the Congress looks at the Northeast through the eyes of a stepmother from the past, at a press meeting in the Bharatiya Janata Party office at Basistha on Friday.

Notably, BJP, Assam Pradesh, found the comment passed by Congress's National President Mallikarjun Kharge about the Northeast "very shameful".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dies in Dhar After Being Hit and Dragged by SUV Around 7 KM, Friend Gasping for Life in Hospital.

According to Rupam Goswami, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not hesitate to hand over Assam to China in 1962. Through Twitter, his grandson, Rahul Gandhi expressed that India is a zone extending from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gujarat to West Bengal.

Goswami said, "Repeating the same, the comment passed by the Congress leader is a matter of sadness for the Northeast. That is why, alongwith Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President Bhupen Borah should apologise to Assam and Northeast. The Northeast and its people were deprived of development for a long time because of the oldest party in the country."

Also Read | Corruption Has Become a Way of Life, Unsatiated Greed Facilitates Its Growth, Says Supreme Court.

"In comparison to the Congress leaders' ignorance towards the Northeast, BJP has given utmost importance to the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attributed the Northeast to "Asthalakshmi". His strong leadership has taken the Northeast along with the other states towards vigorous development," he added.

On the other hand, spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi has said, "The Congress leader's words have proved to be a shock."

According to Gogoi, due to the defeat of Congress in the assembly elections of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya, the Congress leaders have started giving delirious opinions.

However, Gogoi stated in the press meeting that he did not expect the Congress leader to pass such a comment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)