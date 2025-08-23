Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23 (ANI): Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram raised concerns on Saturday over the implementation of the Supreme Court of India's recent order on stray dogs, which directs the creation of feeding points and sending them back to where they were found after vaccination, and immunisation.

In a post on X, MP, Karti P Chidambaram mentioned the revised order of the SC, as said, "The Supreme Court of India via a 3 judge bench has now ruled on the street dogs issue. This overrides the earlier order of the 2 judge bench. The situation on the ground is alarming, we (India) have the highest rate of rabies & dog bite cases in the world."

Also Read | Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Reacts to Arrest of Complainant and 'Masked Man', Says 'Our Govt Will Take Action Against Whoever Is Guilty'.

Highlighting the alarming rates of dog bites in India, he expresses concerns over the implementation of the directive issued by SC and said, "The judgement of the SCI, "if" implemented sincerely & efficiently, might make a difference to the grim reality. But the question remains on whether the implementing authorities have the resources, manpower, expertise, etc? #StreetDogs"

MP Karti's reaction comes after the Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 order, which had directed the rounding up of all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR and prohibited their release from dog shelters. The court now allows the release of stray dogs back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

Also Read | National Space Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Astronaut, Says 'Shubhanshu Shukla Filled Every Indian With Pride by Hoisting National Flag on Space Station'.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria ruled that stray dogs must be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

The court said that infected stray dogs shall be sterilised and immunised, but under no circumstances shall they be released back into the streets, and as far as possible, they shall be kept in separate shelters or pounds after sterilisation and immunisation.

"The dogs that are picked up shall be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the same area from where they were picked up," it said while modifying the August 11 order, which directed that stray dogs shall not be released.

The bench also restricted public feeding of stray dogs and directed the MCD to create dedicated feeding spaces in each municipal ward. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)