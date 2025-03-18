Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala lauded Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for implementing 42 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, calling it a "daring step" and a major achievement for the party.

Speaking on the development, Chamala highlighted that the Telangana government had undertaken a caste census using a "scientific mechanism", a first in the country to ensure accurate representation of backward communities.

"CM Revanth Reddy has taken a daring step by conducting the caste census using a scientific mechanism - the first time in the country," he added.

He further noted that the Telangana government had passed a bill to implement 42percent reservation for OBCs, describing it as the party's "biggest achievement."

He further added, "Telangana government passed a bill to implement 42% reservation for the backward classes, which is the biggest achievement of the parts. The CM is trying to get an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss this issue since the PM spoke about uplifting the backward communities' multiple times."

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the passage of the bills was 'revolutionary' and said that the Congress Party would ensure a caste census in India.

"The Congress government has fulfilled its promise of increasing OBC reservations in Telangana. The actual number of OBC communities obtained through scientific caste count in the state was accepted, and a bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment, and politics. This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice, and the wall of 50 percent reservation in the state has also been demolished," Rahul Gandhi posted on X."

By analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies will be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. The Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this. I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray - i.e. caste census - backward and deprived communities can get their due rights," he added.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy put the OBC population in the state at 56.36 per cent and stated that the government has resolved to ensure 42 per cent reservation for this group in education, jobs, and employment.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in #India It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census - has finally found deliverance."

"Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in #Telangana is 56.36 per cent," CM Reddy said.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation. Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move," CM Reddy said. (ANI)

