New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Sunday alleged that the reason why the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) secured a majority in the Bihar elections is because they deposited Rs. 10,000 in the accounts of women during the polls.

"Our (Mahagathbandhan) vote percentage hasn't decreased, but rather theirs(NDA) has increased. The reason for that increase is the Rs 10,000 that was deposited in the women's accounts during the elections... That's what made the difference..." he said.

The statement follows the historic win of NDA in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on Friday.

Earlier, reacting to the poll results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after Congress could not secure double-digit seats despite contesting 61 seats.

Gandhi said that the party will review its performance after the election and assured that Congress will continue to "fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA has gotten another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)

