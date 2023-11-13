Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday sent a warning letter to senior leaders of the party, who are allegedly supporting any other candidate instead of the party's authorised candidate.

Randhawa also sent a letter to Congress workers who rebelled against the official candidate of the party asking them to join the campaign in favour of the party by supporting the official candidate.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Book Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan.

Randhawa has warned that in the next two days, if the rebel candidates do not withdraw from the elections and party officials and senior leaders do not join the election campaign, then the party will take action against them.

According to party sources, about 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem for the party's authorised candidates in the Assembly elections.

Also Read | Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested by CBI for Accepting Bribe From Jailed Pearls Group Founder’s Employee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)