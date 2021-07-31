New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Congress Saturday reconstituted its Chandigarh Territorial Committee under president Subhash Chawla by appointing eight new vice presidents and nine general secretaries.

The party also reconstituted its Arunachal Pradesh unit and appointed two new working presidents - Bosiram Siram and Thupten Tempa.

The Congress appointed seven vice presidents and 14 general secretaries for its Arunachal unit.

The new vice presidents of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee are Pawan Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Badheri, Davinder Singh Babla, Hafiz Anwar-ul-Haq, Harphool Kalyan, Jatinder Bhatia, Jagjit Singh Kang and Jagir Singh.

The new general secretaries are Harmohinder Singh Lucky, Meenakshi Choudhary, Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Gubax Rawat, Vinod Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, Harmail Kesri, Love Kumar and Acche Lal Gaur.

Vikram Chopra has been appointed the CTCC treasurer.

The party also appointed 24 secretaries and 23 organising secretaries for the CTCC.

The party also reconstituted the executive committee of CTCC which includes former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, and ex-presidents Pradeep Chhabra, besides other senior leaders.

