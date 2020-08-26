New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday revoked the suspension of former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmed.

Ahmed was suspended from the Congress after he contested as an independent candidate against UPA candidate in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

An experienced leader, Ahmed has held organisational posts in Bihar and at AICC. (ANI)

