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Mumbai, April 13: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the state government will take proactive steps to establish a music institute based on the vision of the legendary singer, the late Asha Bhosle. The decision was shared during a meeting of the State Cabinet, where members gathered to pay a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the iconic playback singer. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar and other members of the state cabinet.

Fadnavis highlighted that the late Ashatai had previously submitted a proposal to establish an institution dedicated to the field of music. “The government remains committed to moving this proposal forward. We will take every necessary positive step to ensure that the institute, as envisioned by Ashatai, becomes a reality," he stated. Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

During the proceedings, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal read out the official condolence motion, honouring the life and unparalleled contributions of Asha Bhosle to the world of art and culture.

The cabinet observed a moment of silence to mark her passing, recognising her as a monumental figure in India's musical history. Earlier, CM Fadnavis, on the demise of Asha Bhosle, said that the "beautiful garden of melodies has been deserted today.” Asha Bhosle Demise: Priyanka Chopra Calls Legendary Singer ‘Eternal Voice’, Says Her Art Shaped Emotional Landscape of Nation (See Post).

Paying tribute to the veteran singer, he stated, “Asha Tai’s voice was the very soul of music. She represented an eternal green season in singing and was a vast ocean of musical emotions. From soulful tracks like ‘Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye’ to high-energy numbers like ‘Khallas,’ she mastered every mood with ease. Whether it was Bhakti Geeta, Bhavgeet, Natyasangeet, Ghazals, Classical, Rabindra Sangeet, Folk, or Pop, she left an indelible mark on every genre she touched."

The Chief Minister further highlighted her prolific career, noting that she sang over 12,000 songs across 20 Indian languages—including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali—as well as foreign languages. He remarked that she was a rare, versatile artist who embraced change effortlessly, earning prestigious honours like the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ and the ‘Bangla Bibhushan.’

Recalling a personal moment, the Chief Minister shared, "We were together recently for a World Radio Day programme. She insistently made me sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar...’ and playfully remarked, ‘Look, I made the Chief Minister sing.’ It is hard to imagine that we will no longer have her presence among us." "I offer my heartfelt tributes to her. We share in the grief of her family and her countless fans across the nation," the Chief Minister concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).