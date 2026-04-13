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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has long been a platform for uncapped Indian talent to achieve overnight stardom, and Monday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium provided the latest chapter. Making his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the league-leading Rajasthan Royals (RR), young pacer Praful Hinge produced one of the most clinical opening spells in the tournament's history. Abhishek Sharma Golden Duck Memes: Fans React as Jofra Archer Strikes First Ball in SRH vs RR IPL 2026.

Defending a target of 217, Hinge was handed the new ball by captain Ishan Kishan. In a stunning display of swing and accuracy, the 24-year-old dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Dhruv Jurel, all for ducks, leaving the Royals reeling at 1/3 at the end of the first over.

Praful Hinge: Background and Domestic Career

Praful Hinge is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents Vidarbha in the Indian domestic circuit. Born on 18 January 2002, Hinge has been a steady performer in red-ball cricket before breaking into the T20 limelight.

Ranji Trophy Success: Hinge played a pivotal role in Vidarbha's 2024/25 Ranji Trophy title run, taking 11 wickets in his debut season. He followed this up with 16 wickets in the 2025/26 campaign, establishing himself as a reliable workhorse.

Limited-Overs Pedigree: He was part of the Vidarbha squad that won the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Interestingly, despite his IPL heroics, Hinge had only appeared in one official T20 match for his state before the 2026 IPL season began.

The Road to SRH and IPL 2026

Hinge was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction. Initially viewed as a backup option for a pace battery featuring Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel, his consistent performances in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League caught the eye of the SRH scouting network. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard here.

Standing at a height that allows him to generate natural bounce, Hinge’s bowling style is characterised by an upright seam position and the ability to move the ball both ways. He has frequently cited Pat Cummins as his cricketing idol, making his stint at SRH a significant developmental milestone.

Dream Start for Praful Hinge

A Debut for the Record Books

Hinge’s first over against Rajasthan Royals was a masterclass in exploiting early movement:

First Wicket: Removed the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Second Wicket: Bowled Dhruv Jurel with a delivery that nipped back off the seam. Third Wicket: Had Lhuan-dre Pretorius caught at deep backward square-leg.

While many debutants struggle with the nerves of a capacity home crowd, Hinge appeared remarkably composed, maintaining a disciplined line that left the star-studded RR batting lineup without answers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).