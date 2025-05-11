Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate demanded a Parliament session on the chain of events taking place between India and Pakistan.

Shrinate further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the Opposition about how cessation of hostilities was announced by American President Donald Trump.

Also Read | What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter's Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

"Congress party demands that a Parliament session should be called, and the PM should tell the Opposition and the parliament about the entire chain of events, and also about how the ceasefire was announced by the American president and the way the US is talking by keeping both Indian and Pakistan parallel," Shrinate said, speaking to ANI.

"The PM and the BJP must tell why the US is intervening in our internal matter," she added.

Also Read | How To Survive Nuclear War? Essential Dos and Don’ts You Need to Know Now for Surviving a Nuclear Event.

The Congress leader also questioned if the Simla Agreement stood cancelled, further stating that Kashmir was India's and no one would be allowed to intervene in it.

"The US Secretary of State says that both countries will meet in a neutral place. Does this mean that the Simla Agreement has been cancelled? The US President is saying that I will mediate in the Kashmir issue. But, Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we will never allow anyone to intervene in it," she further stated.

Shrinate also lashed out at Pakistan and called it a "rogue" state and said that the country supported terrorists.

"Pakistan is a rogue state, and it cannot be trusted. It is always involved in anti-India activities and supporting terrorists. It's the same Pakistan where the US entered and killed Osama Bin Laden," she further said.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharaya too questioned legitimacy of Trump's intervention, asserting that only India holds the right to make such decisions.

Calling Trump, a "third party," Acharya emphasised that India is a sovereign, capable nation that must not yield to pressure from any global power, including the US or Russia.

"How can Trump unilaterally declare a ceasefire? Is he the PM or President of India? Or does he represent Pakistan? He is a third party. It is not his place to declare a ceasefire himself. The final decision is ours, of India. We shouldn't bow down under the pressure of any powerful country, whether the US or Russia. We are an Independent, proud, and capable country. Our armed forces are very patriotic. We should not be influenced or dictated by a third country," the BJD Vice President told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)